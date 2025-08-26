Patel Retail shares pop 20% on debut

IPO details and company background

The IPO ran from August 19 to 21 this year, priced between ₹237 and ₹255 per share. It included new shares plus some sold by current promoters.

Patel Retail plans to use the funds for payment of debt, funding of working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2008, they now run 43 'Patel's R Mart' stores across Maharashtra and are aiming to expand even more after raising over ₹820 crore in revenue for FY25.