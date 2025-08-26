Shreeji Shipping Global lists at nearly 8% premium on exchanges

Shreeji Shipping Global specializes in dry bulk cargo shipping and logistics, mainly working out of non-major ports along India's west coast and Sri Lanka . As part of the Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group, it operates at various ports and jetties in India and Sri Lanka.

The company plans to spend ₹251.2 crore from the IPO proceeds to buy new supramax dry bulk carriers and use ₹23 crore to pay down debt.

Experts predict India's port cargo volume will grow by about 10.8% each year until FY30, which could positively impact Shreeji Shipping's future plans.