Vikram Solar lists at ₹340-338, below gray market levels

Who are they?

Founded in 2005, Vikram Solar is one of India's top solar PV manufacturers, currently running at 4.5 GW capacity.

They supply high-efficiency solar modules and handle big projects for clients like NTPC and Adani.

The company has big plans—aiming to boost module capacity to 15.5 GW by FY26 and set up a new solar cell plant in Tamil Nadu with up to 12 GW capacity.