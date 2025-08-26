Why DLF's stock is down 2% today Business Aug 26, 2025

DLF's stock slipped by 2.2% to ₹755 in early trade, as the company has been on a financial roll—annual revenue jumped from ₹5,414 crore in FY21 to nearly ₹7,994 crore in FY25, and net profit shot up more than five times in the same period.