Why DLF's stock is down 2% today
DLF's stock slipped by 2.2% to ₹755 in early trade, as the company has been on a financial roll—annual revenue jumped from ₹5,414 crore in FY21 to nearly ₹7,994 crore in FY25, and net profit shot up more than five times in the same period.
Earnings updates
For April-June 2025 (Q1FY26), DLF's revenue doubled to ₹2,717 crore compared to last year's quarter, with net profit also rising to ₹382 crore.
The company announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share this May and shared detailed earnings call updates online this August.