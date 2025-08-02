Delta pauses AI pricing pilot after Congress raises privacy concerns
Delta Air Lines is rethinking its AI-powered ticket pricing after lawmakers voiced worries about personal data being used for fares.
Last year, Delta's president hinted that AI could set prices "to you, the individual," but now the company says its system only looks at big-picture trends—not your personal info—to help analysts decide prices.
Delta aims to use AI on 20% of domestic flights
By the end of 2025, Delta plans to use this AI-driven pricing on up to 20% of domestic flights (up from just 3%).
The tech acts like a "super analyst," adjusting fares in real time based on market shifts—though humans still have the final say.
Senators concerned about price gouging, privacy risks
Senators and representatives flagged concerns about possible price gouging and privacy risks.
Some even introduced a bill to ban airlines from using personal data for fare-setting.
Delta insists it doesn't do personalized pricing and that people—not just algorithms—call the shots.