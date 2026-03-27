Deutsche Bank's AI incubator collects 100 ideas in 100 days
Business
Deutsche Bank's Indian Global Capability Center just hit a big milestone: its AI incubator collected 100 fresh ideas from employees in only 100 days.
Stefan Schaffer, CEO of Deutsche India Pvt. Ltd. (DIPL), says this burst of creativity is thanks to India's rapid digital growth, pointing to things like UPI making tech adoption second nature.
'AI Forward' program lets employees pitch concepts directly to leadership
DIPL's "AI Forward" program lets employees pitch their own AI concepts directly to leadership, and 20,000 staff have already trained up on large language models and responsible AI use.
Plus, the "Catalyst" initiative puts specialists right into teams to build real-world solutions together, so everyone gets involved and the bank stays nimble for the future.