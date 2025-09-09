Dev Accelerator's ₹143cr IPO to open tomorrow: What to know Business Sep 09, 2025

Dev Accelerator's IPO opens on September 10, 2025, and closes on September 12, 2025.

The company is looking to raise ₹143.35 crore by offering shares priced between ₹56 and ₹61 each.

To invest, you'll need to buy at least one lot (235 shares), which comes to about ₹14,335.

The stock is already trading at a 13% premium in the gray market, hinting at a possible listing price near ₹70 per share.