JSW Infrastructure's stock soars on stellar Q1 results

If you're tracking companies making big moves, JSW Infrastructure just posted a 21% jump in revenue (₹1,224 crore) and a 31% rise in net profit (₹390 crore) compared to last year's Q1. Earnings per share also improved from ₹1.42 to ₹1.85—signaling real momentum.

Impressive growth trajectory over the years

The company's growth isn't just a one-off: annual revenue has soared from ₹1,604 crore in 2021 to over ₹4,476 crore in 2025, with profits rising more than fivefold in that time.

With steady financial gains, JSW Infrastructure is well-positioned for future growth.