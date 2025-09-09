JSW Infrastructure's stock soars on stellar Q1 results
JSW Infrastructure's stock climbed up to 3.7% after the company reported standout results for April-June 2025.
The shares hit ₹312.5 before trading at ₹309.4 on the NSE, reflecting its position as a NIFTY MIDCAP 150 player.
The company's Q1 performance in detail
If you're tracking companies making big moves, JSW Infrastructure just posted a 21% jump in revenue (₹1,224 crore) and a 31% rise in net profit (₹390 crore) compared to last year's Q1.
Earnings per share also improved from ₹1.42 to ₹1.85—signaling real momentum.
Impressive growth trajectory over the years
The company's growth isn't just a one-off: annual revenue has soared from ₹1,604 crore in 2021 to over ₹4,476 crore in 2025, with profits rising more than fivefold in that time.
With steady financial gains, JSW Infrastructure is well-positioned for future growth.