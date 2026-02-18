DG Matrix raises $60 million Series A to transform energy management
DG Matrix just raised $60 million in Series A funding, led by Engine Ventures and backed by big names like ABB, Chevron Technology Ventures, and more.
The announcement dropped on February 18.
The startup's tech
DG Matrix builds super-compact solid-state transformers—think of them as smart hubs that can pull in power from the grid, solar panels and batteries, provide EV charging and more, all through four flexible ports upgradeable to six.
Their Interport transformers are up to 15 times smaller than old-school ones and hit 95-98% efficiency.
Data centers are the main focus
Most of DG Matrix's focus is on data centers (about 90% of their pipeline), helping them manage energy way more efficiently.
With planned rollouts and a partnership with Exowatt for solar-plus-storage containers, they're aiming to make powering data centers—and even microgrids—a lot smarter and greener.