DGCA probes Air India Boeing 787's sudden emergency system deployment

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating a serious safety incident involving an Air India flight to Birmingham, UK. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft reportedly deployed its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) system without command, just before landing. The RAT is usually deployed in case of engine failure or other critical situations.

Investigation details Flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham The incident took place on October 4, when the aircraft VT-ANO was operating flight AI-117 from Amritsar to Birmingham. Although the plane landed safely, the unexpected deployment of RAT has raised safety concerns. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has called for a thorough inspection and investigation into the electrical system of all Boeing 787s in India.

Official statements Crew detected RAT deployment during final approach An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the operating crew of flight AI-117 detected RAT deployment during its final approach. However, they added that all electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft landed safely at Birmingham. A senior DGCA official revealed that RAT was deployed during landing at 400 feet but no related abnormality was reported by the pilot.