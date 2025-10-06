Next Article
Nykaa parent FSN's stock jumps 2% on strong Q2 update
Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, saw its stock rise 2.2% to ₹245.05 on Monday after sharing a strong September quarter update.
The company expects net revenue to grow in the mid-20% range year-on-year, with festive shopping playing a big role.
GMV shot up nearly 30%
Nykaa's gross merchandise value (GMV) shot up nearly 30%, thanks to solid demand in both fashion and beauty—especially for brands like Dot & Key and Kay Beauty.
The fashion segment is also picking up steam, with sales growth in the upper mid-20s.
Even with some delayed ad income, Nykaa shares are up 45% so far this year.