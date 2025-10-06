Next Article
PhonePe's revenue up 40% as it gears up for IPO
Business
PhonePe, one of India's top digital payment apps, is gearing up for an IPO.
In FY25, its revenue jumped 40%, while net losses shrank.
PhonePe dominates UPI payments
PhonePe leads India's UPI payments with a 45% market share and earns most of its money from merchant services like point-of-sale devices and transaction fees.
It also uses its huge user base to offer financial products—think credit, insurance, and mutual funds—broadening its reach beyond just payments.
Lending and insurance revenue doubled
Subsidiaries in lending and insurance are growing fast—revenue from these doubled to ₹615 crore (now 9% of total income), with lending alone up nearly six times.
PhonePe is expanding services beyond UPI at a time when margins are getting tighter across the industry.