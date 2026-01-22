Dhanlaxmi Bank's profit jumps as loans and deposits surge Business Jan 22, 2026

Dhanlaxmi Bank just posted a strong Q3, with net profit up 20% to ₹23.88 crore compared with the year-ago period (Oct-Dec 2024).

Total income climbed 21%, and operating profit before provisions shot up by 52%.

Basically, the bank is making more money and running more efficiently.