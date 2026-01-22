Dhanlaxmi Bank's profit jumps as loans and deposits surge
Dhanlaxmi Bank just posted a strong Q3, with net profit up 20% to ₹23.88 crore compared with the year-ago period (Oct-Dec 2024).
Total income climbed 21%, and operating profit before provisions shot up by 52%.
Basically, the bank is making more money and running more efficiently.
Big boost from gold and MSME loans
What's fueling this growth?
The bank saw a big 24% jump in total loans—especially gold loans (up 51%) and MSME loans (up 28%).
Deposits also grew by 18%, showing more people are trusting Dhanlaxmi with their money.
Cleaner balance sheet and solid financial health
The bank's asset quality improved too: bad loans dropped to 2.36%.
In short, Dhanlaxmi is not just growing—it's getting stronger and safer for customers.