Digital brokerage Groww to file $1 billion IPO in November
Groww, the digital brokerage app, is going public with a ₹7,000 crore IPO in early November 2025 and hopes to hit an $8 billion valuation.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale from existing investors, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Top retail broker
Started in 2016, Groww has become India's top retail digital broker with 12.6 million users and controls over a quarter of the market as of June 2025.
Users can invest in stocks, derivatives, bonds, mutual funds, and even take out loans—all on one platform.
Groww bounced back with FY25 revenue of ₹3,901.7 crore and net profit of ₹1,824.4 crore.
Broking sector under pressure
Money raised will help boost Groww's cloud tech and support its lending and margin trading subsidiaries.
The timing is interesting—India's broking sector is feeling the heat from new rules on derivatives trading that are squeezing profits across the industry.