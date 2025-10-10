Digital brokerage Groww to file $1 billion IPO in November

Top retail broker

Started in 2016, Groww has become India's top retail digital broker with 12.6 million users and controls over a quarter of the market as of June 2025.

Users can invest in stocks, derivatives, bonds, mutual funds, and even take out loans—all on one platform.

Groww bounced back with FY25 revenue of ₹3,901.7 crore and net profit of ₹1,824.4 crore.