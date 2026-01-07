Gen Z's favorite chat app is going public

Discord, the San Francisco-based chat app popular among Gen Z users, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) . The move comes as part of a growing trend of venture capital-backed tech companies looking to go public. According to Bloomberg, Discord is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on this listing process.

User engagement Discord's user base and future plans Discord, a platform widely used by gamers and developers, boasts over 200 million monthly active users. However, the company hasn't confirmed its IPO plans yet. A spokesperson for Discord said their primary focus is on providing the best experience for users and building a strong sustainable business. The potential IPO would add to a list of tech companies looking to go public as the US market for first-time share sales heats up.

Company evolution Discord's journey and market position Launched in 2015, Discord provides voice, video, and text chat services. The basic platform is free to use while the paid Nitro subscription offers enhanced streaming and customization options. Despite being designed for gamers, users have created servers on a variety of topics from beatboxing to investing. In 2021, Discord was valued at about $15 billion in a funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group.