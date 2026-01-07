Gen Z's favorite chat app is going public
What's the story
Discord, the San Francisco-based chat app popular among Gen Z users, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The move comes as part of a growing trend of venture capital-backed tech companies looking to go public. According to Bloomberg, Discord is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on this listing process.
User engagement
Discord's user base and future plans
Discord, a platform widely used by gamers and developers, boasts over 200 million monthly active users. However, the company hasn't confirmed its IPO plans yet. A spokesperson for Discord said their primary focus is on providing the best experience for users and building a strong sustainable business. The potential IPO would add to a list of tech companies looking to go public as the US market for first-time share sales heats up.
Company evolution
Discord's journey and market position
Launched in 2015, Discord provides voice, video, and text chat services. The basic platform is free to use while the paid Nitro subscription offers enhanced streaming and customization options. Despite being designed for gamers, users have created servers on a variety of topics from beatboxing to investing. In 2021, Discord was valued at about $15 billion in a funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group.
Management shift
Leadership changes and safety measures
In April, Humam Sakhnini, former vice-chairman of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, was appointed CEO of Discord. He replaced co-founder Jason Citron who still serves on the board. The company has also been under pressure from state governments over its child safety measures. To combat this, about 15% of its staff work on safety features like machine learning to detect and delete harmful content and training community moderators to enforce policies.