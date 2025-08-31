Why BSE and NSE have penalized Dish TV again

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have imposed a fine of approximately ₹11.38 lakh on Dish TV for not having the required number of directors on its board. The company has been in a board-level tussle for the past few years, which led to non-compliance with SEBI's listing regulations. This is not the first time Dish TV has faced such penalties; it was fined by these bourses in 2023 and 2024 for similar reasons.

Company statement Dish TV to pay fines Dish TV acknowledged the penalties in a regulatory filing, saying it would pay the fines imposed by BSE and NSE. The company clarified that these non-compliances were due to shareholders not approving new director appointments, which was beyond its control. It also said that these issues have not affected its financial or operational activities apart from the monetary penalty payable.

Board structure Current board composition and promoter group stake Dish TV's current board comprises seven members, including its Executive Director-Chairperson-CEO Manoj Dobhal, four independent directors, a CFO, and a company secretary. The company's promoter group holds about 4% stake and has been embroiled in a dispute with Yes Bank over board reconstitution. Notably, Yes Bank had sold its 24.2% stake in Dish TV to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd earlier this year.