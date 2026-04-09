Disney to lay off 1,000 employees in latest cost-cutting move

Workforce impact

Layoffs planned before Josh D'Amaro became CEO

The planned layoffs could affect less than 1% of Disney's total employees. As of the end of fiscal year 2025, Disney employed some 231,000 people. The plans to cut jobs were made before Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO in March. Project Imagine, the cost-cutting initiative under Ayaz's leadership, seeks to unify Disney's marketing group and reduce expenses. It is unclear how many positions would be eliminated in each department or when the layoffs would begin.