Disney to lay off 1,000 employees in latest cost-cutting move
What's the story
Walt Disney is reportedly planning to lay off nearly 1,000 employees in the coming weeks. Many of these job cuts will come from the company's marketing department. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to cut costs and streamline marketing operations. The strategy, dubbed Project Imagine, was initiated by Disney's newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer Asad Ayaz.
Workforce impact
Layoffs planned before Josh D'Amaro became CEO
The planned layoffs could affect less than 1% of Disney's total employees. As of the end of fiscal year 2025, Disney employed some 231,000 people. The plans to cut jobs were made before Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO in March. Project Imagine, the cost-cutting initiative under Ayaz's leadership, seeks to unify Disney's marketing group and reduce expenses. It is unclear how many positions would be eliminated in each department or when the layoffs would begin.