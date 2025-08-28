Next Article
Domestic air passenger numbers fell nearly 3% in July
July 2025 saw India's domestic air passenger numbers dip by nearly 3% compared to last year—the first drop in a while.
Airlines flew 126.05 lakh people, down from both July 2024 and June 2025, mostly thanks to the seasonal slowdown.
Year-to-date, total flyers up almost 6%
Even with the July slump, total flyers from January to July were up almost 6% over last year.
IndiGo strengthened its lead, snagging a massive 65% market share and carrying over eight million passengers in July alone.
Meanwhile, Air India Group slipped to about a quarter of the market.
Akasa led with about 90% of seats occupied
Akasa Air grabbed a decent 5.5% share, while SpiceJet held onto just 2%.
But fewer seats were filled across most airlines; Akasa led with about 90% of seats occupied, hinting that demand isn't as hot right now.