Muthoot Finance invests ₹500 crore in subsidiary Muthoot Money Business Aug 28, 2025

Muthoot Finance just invested almost ₹500 crore in its subsidiary, Muthoot Money, by issuing over 3.25 lakh new shares.

The goal? To boost Muthoot Money's financial strength so it can grow, pay off loans, and handle everyday business better.

Even after this big cash move, Muthoot Finance still owns 100% of the company—so nothing changes on that front.