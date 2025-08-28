Next Article
Muthoot Finance invests ₹500 crore in subsidiary Muthoot Money
Muthoot Finance just invested almost ₹500 crore in its subsidiary, Muthoot Money, by issuing over 3.25 lakh new shares.
The goal? To boost Muthoot Money's financial strength so it can grow, pay off loans, and handle everyday business better.
Even after this big cash move, Muthoot Finance still owns 100% of the company—so nothing changes on that front.
Muthoot Finance's profits soared by nearly 90% in Q1 FY26
Muthoot Finance's profits jumped a massive 89.6% in the April-June 2025 quarter, hitting ₹2,046 crore. Net interest income also shot up by over 50%.
Oddly enough, the share price slipped about 1% despite these strong numbers.
Meanwhile, their total managed loans grew by 37% year-on-year to ₹1.33 lakh crore—showing they're expanding fast even in a tough market.