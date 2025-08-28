Movie tickets, hotel stays could get cheaper soon

Hotel rooms and beauty services to get cheaper

Hotel rooms costing up to ₹7,500 per night may see GST drop from 12% with input tax credit to just 5% (but without that credit).

Beauty and wellness services could also get cheaper as their GST may fall from 18% with credit to 5% without it.

Movie tickets under ₹100 might move from a 12% rate (with credit) down to just 5% (also with credit).

On the flip side, pricier stuff like casino entry or IPL matches could get more expensive if their GST jumps from 28% to 40%.

All these changes still need approval from the GST Council.