Movie tickets, hotel stays could get cheaper soon
India might soon revamp its Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, possibly scrapping the 12% and 28% tax slabs.
If this goes through, you could pay less for things like beauty treatments, budget hotel stays, and movie tickets under ₹100.
The plan is up for discussion with a government panel aiming to simplify the whole tax process.
Hotel rooms and beauty services to get cheaper
Hotel rooms costing up to ₹7,500 per night may see GST drop from 12% with input tax credit to just 5% (but without that credit).
Beauty and wellness services could also get cheaper as their GST may fall from 18% with credit to 5% without it.
Movie tickets under ₹100 might move from a 12% rate (with credit) down to just 5% (also with credit).
On the flip side, pricier stuff like casino entry or IPL matches could get more expensive if their GST jumps from 28% to 40%.
All these changes still need approval from the GST Council.