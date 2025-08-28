Next Article
Flying business class might get costlier: Here's why
Flying business or premium class in India might get pricier, as the government is thinking about raising GST on these tickets from 12% to 18%.
Economy flyers are still taxed at just 5%.
This move is part of a bigger plan to tweak how different things are taxed and make the system simpler overall.
Proposed changes to be discussed at upcoming GST Council meeting
The proposed changes will be discussed at the upcoming GST Council meeting on September 3-4.
Industry groups want these updates rolled out quickly—especially before the festive season—to avoid travel disruptions.
PM Modi has called this tax overhaul a "Diwali bonanza," with officials indicating that systems are prepared for an immediate rollout once approved.