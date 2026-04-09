Domestic institutional investors help balance foreign outflows with 1.73L/cr inflows
This year, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have pumped ₹1.73 lakh crore into Indian stocks, helping balance out heavy withdrawals by foreign investors.
SEBI says this local support has been crucial as foreign institutional investors pulled out over ₹2 lakh crore amid global uncertainty.
In April alone, DIIs invested ₹20,197.61 crore, even stepping up on April 6 and 7 with major buys that brought some calm to a shaky market.
Sensex down 931, Nifty down 222
Even with all this DII backing, the stock market took a hit in the latest session: Sensex dropped 931 points and Nifty fell by 222 points, mainly due to losses in top banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
It just goes to show that while local investors are trying to keep things steady, global trends can still shake things up.