DoorDash and Serve Robotics team up for sidewalk robot deliveries

What's the deal?

Until now, Serve's robots were only delivering for Uber Eats, with over 100,000 orders already completed in cities like LA, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Partnering with DoorDash opens up a much bigger network, letting Serve bring its robot fleet to more people.

It's also part of a bigger tech trend—DoorDash has been experimenting with its own robots and even drone deliveries, showing just how fast the future of delivery is changing.