DoorDash and Serve Robotics team up for sidewalk robot deliveries
Business
Serve Robotics and DoorDash are joining forces to roll out sidewalk delivery robots, starting in Los Angeles and aiming to expand across the US.
Announced this week, the move is all about making food delivery faster and more efficient with a little help from automation.
What's the deal?
Until now, Serve's robots were only delivering for Uber Eats, with over 100,000 orders already completed in cities like LA, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta.
Partnering with DoorDash opens up a much bigger network, letting Serve bring its robot fleet to more people.
It's also part of a bigger tech trend—DoorDash has been experimenting with its own robots and even drone deliveries, showing just how fast the future of delivery is changing.