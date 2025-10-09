China 'well ahead' of US in AI race: NVIDIA CEO

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says the US is "not far ahead" of China in the AI race, with both countries nearly tied on infrastructure and AI models, but China "well ahead" on energy. "China is well ahead of us on energy. We are way ahead on chips. They're right there on infrastructure and AI models," he shared with CNBC.

China now generates over twice as much electricity as the US—a big deal since AI needs tons of power.

Even with US chip export bans, Chinese tech giants like Huawei and Alibaba are catching up fast with their own chips and open-source AI.

Huang mentioned that China has "really, really sophisticated and really entrepreneurial startups building AI chips."

China's looser regulations mean AI tech rolls out quicker there, and the country is aiming for 70% AI use by 2027.

Huang also pointed out that China's open-source AI models are "right there" with those in the US.