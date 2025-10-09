Novo Nordisk to buy Akero for $4.7B

This move is all about EFX—a promising treatment for MASH—which helps Novo Nordisk beef up its lineup in metabolic and liver diseases. The buyout price is generous too: a 19% premium over Akero's recent average and 42% higher than its pre-rumor price back in May.

Novo Nordisk's cash flow will take a hit

Novo Nordisk says its 2025 profits shouldn't take a hit, but free cash flow will drop by about $4 billion that year.

Looking ahead to 2026, expect higher R&D costs and slightly slower profit growth as they ramp up work on new treatments.

The deal still needs regulatory approval and will mostly be funded with debt.