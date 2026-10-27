DoorDash might buy grocery delivery platform Instacart for around $17B

The deal between DoorDash and Instacart could be finalized as soon as tomorrow, the source told Reuters.

However, they also cautioned that there are no guarantees it will come together.

Notably, Instacart's talks with Uber have also been called off.

Following the news of the potential acquisition by DoorDash, Instacart's shares rose some 8% in regular trading while DoorDash's shares fell by around 6%.