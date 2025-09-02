Dow drops 542 points as Trump's tariff ruling rattles markets Business Sep 02, 2025

US stocks dropped sharply at the start of September, with the Dow down 542 points (1.2%), and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Technology stocks like NVIDIA and Palantir felt the sting, with NVIDIA down more than 2% and Palantir sliding 3%.

The sell-off came after a court ruled against most of Trump's global tariffs, adding trade worries to already rising borrowing costs.