Dow rockets 700 points as Trump cools Greenland talk
The US stock market made a strong comeback on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones soaring over 700 points after Trump ruled out military action and said he had a "framework of a future deal" on Greenland.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw solid gains, each rising more than 1.5%.
Why does this matter?
Trump's softer approach eased worries about a trade war, giving investors some breathing room.
Big names like NVIDIA and Alphabet got a boost, while regional banks hit their highest marks in over a year.
Citizens Financial Group stood out with a huge profit jump.
What changed with Trump's Greenland plan?
Speaking at Davos, Trump promised not to use "excessive strength and force" for Greenland but wants "immediate negotiations."
This shift helped calm market nerves—volatility dropped right after his announcement, making Wall Street feel a bit steadier.