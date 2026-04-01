Dr Reddy's Laboratories secures India's approval for generic semaglutide tablets
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories just got approval from India's drug regulator to make and sell generic semaglutide tablets, the same ingredient as Novo Nordisk's popular Rybelsus, used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.
Its version passed Indian studies showing it works just as well, which means more options (and likely better prices) for people needing these meds.
Novo Nordisk sues over semaglutide patent
Novo Nordisk holds a patent on oral semaglutide until 2031, but Dr. Reddy's says its formula uses a different SNAC concentration to sidestep infringement.
The approved doses are 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg, with production happening in Andhra Pradesh using ingredients from China.
However, Novo Nordisk isn't thrilled: they've taken Dr. Reddy's (and Torrent Pharma) to court over alleged patent violations.