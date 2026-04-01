Dr Reddy's Laboratories secures India's approval for generic semaglutide tablets Business Apr 16, 2026

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories just got approval from India's drug regulator to make and sell generic semaglutide tablets, the same ingredient as Novo Nordisk's popular Rybelsus, used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

Its version passed Indian studies showing it works just as well, which means more options (and likely better prices) for people needing these meds.