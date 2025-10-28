Next Article
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Stock holds ground, market cap tops ₹1tn
Business
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is holding its ground on the market, with shares trading calmly at around ₹1,284 and a hefty market cap topping ₹1 lakh crore.
Its low six-month beta (0.21) means it's not bouncing around much compared to other stocks.
For conservative investors, stock is a good pick
If you're into reliable investments, Dr. Reddy's steady 2.5% gain over the past month and consistent earnings (with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6 and EPS at 69.16) make it appealing for anyone who prefers stability over wild swings.