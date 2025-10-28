Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Stock holds ground, market cap tops ₹1tn Business Oct 28, 2025

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is holding its ground on the market, with shares trading calmly at around ₹1,284 and a hefty market cap topping ₹1 lakh crore.

Its low six-month beta (0.21) means it's not bouncing around much compared to other stocks.