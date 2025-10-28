Gold climbs back to $4,000 per ounce

Gold's all-time high

Gold is still the go-to safe haven when markets get shaky.

With everyone watching for possible Federal Reserve rate cuts at the October 30 meeting, investors are hoping for signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that could keep gold strong.

Even though US-China trade tensions have cooled a bit (which usually means less need for safe assets), gold is still up over 50% this year and recently hit all-time highs—thanks to central banks buying in and ongoing global risks.