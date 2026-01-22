Dr Reddy's launches generic Ozempic in India, slashes prices by 50%

This new generic Ozempic is an injectable semaglutide and comes in easy-to-use pens. Dr. Reddy's aims to produce 12 million units in the first year and even makes the key ingredient themselves. They've teamed up with Indian companies to get these pens out to more people.

More on the way—and some competition too

Dr. Reddy's isn't stopping here—they're working on oral semaglutide (a pill version) and even a Wegovy alternative for obesity treatment down the line, aiming for over 80 countries including Canada and Brazil.

But they aren't alone; other manufacturers are also preparing to enter the market ahead of patent expiry, which should help push prices down further and get these meds to more people who need them.