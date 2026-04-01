Dr. Reddy's wins Canada approval for Ozempic generic, G-7 1st
Dr. Reddy's just got the green light to sell a generic version of Ozempic in Canada, making it the first G-7 country to approve this affordable alternative for Type-2 diabetes.
This move could seriously cut health care costs and make these treatments way more accessible, not just in Canada, but potentially worldwide.
The launch has already kicked off a price war, with companies in India like Natco and Alkem slashing prices to reach more patients.
Generics threaten Novo Nordisk market lead
Dr. Reddy's stock dipped slightly after the news, but the bigger story is how this shakes up the global market.
Novo Nordisk (the original Ozempic maker) might have a tough time keeping its lead as generics get popular, especially since Health Canada says costs could drop by up to 90%.
For anyone affected by diabetes or obesity, this could mean easier access to important medications at a much lower price.