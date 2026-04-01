Dr. Reddy's wins Canada approval for Ozempic generic, G-7 1st Business Apr 30, 2026

Dr. Reddy's just got the green light to sell a generic version of Ozempic in Canada, making it the first G-7 country to approve this affordable alternative for Type-2 diabetes.

This move could seriously cut health care costs and make these treatments way more accessible, not just in Canada, but potentially worldwide.

The launch has already kicked off a price war, with companies in India like Natco and Alkem slashing prices to reach more patients.