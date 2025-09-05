Dreamfolks shares dip 2% after travel food exit

It's not just Travel Food—Adani Digital, Semolina Kitchens, and Encalm Hospitality have also pulled out of their agreements with Dreamfolks recently. These exits are a big blow for the company, so Dreamfolks is now shifting focus to grow its global lounge network and explore services beyond airports.

Stock performance and operational status

After the news broke, Dreamfolks shares slid another 1.2% and have dropped nearly 50% over six months thanks to supplier exits.

Travel Food's stock also slipped by 2%.

Despite all this turbulence, both companies say their day-to-day operations remain steady as they adjust to the changes.