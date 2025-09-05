Dreamfolks shares dip 2% after travel food exit
Dreamfolks Services saw its shares dip 2% to ₹136 on Friday, September 5, after Travel Food Services decided not to renew their lounge access partnership.
The deal, which began on July 1, 2024, and was extended past March 31, 2025, ended because the companies couldn't agree on new terms.
Other suppliers have also exited their agreements with Dreamfolks
It's not just Travel Food—Adani Digital, Semolina Kitchens, and Encalm Hospitality have also pulled out of their agreements with Dreamfolks recently.
These exits are a big blow for the company, so Dreamfolks is now shifting focus to grow its global lounge network and explore services beyond airports.
Stock performance and operational status
After the news broke, Dreamfolks shares slid another 1.2% and have dropped nearly 50% over six months thanks to supplier exits.
Travel Food's stock also slipped by 2%.
Despite all this turbulence, both companies say their day-to-day operations remain steady as they adjust to the changes.