DTDC's Raftaar promises packages in just 4 to 6 hours Business Aug 31, 2025

DTDC Express is betting big on fast deliveries, aiming for e-commerce and international commerce to together make up 50% of its business in the next two to three years.

Their rapid delivery service, Raftaar, promises packages in just four to six hours—because who wants to wait?

To pull this off, DTDC plans to open 125 new dark stores (think mini-warehouses) across India by mid-2026, bringing speedy shipping not just to big cities but also smaller towns.