DTDC's Raftaar promises packages in just 4 to 6 hours
DTDC Express is betting big on fast deliveries, aiming for e-commerce and international commerce to together make up 50% of its business in the next two to three years.
Their rapid delivery service, Raftaar, promises packages in just four to six hours—because who wants to wait?
To pull this off, DTDC plans to open 125 new dark stores (think mini-warehouses) across India by mid-2026, bringing speedy shipping not just to big cities but also smaller towns.
The logistics market is shifting, and DTDC is leading the charge
DTDC is investing more than half its budget into tech like AI and machine learning so your orders arrive quicker and more reliably.
With India's e-commerce logistics market growing fast—same-day delivery could top $15 billion by 2030—DTDC's Vision 2030 strategy is all about staying ahead of the curve.
For anyone who loves instant shopping gratification or dreams of building an online brand, this shift means faster service could soon be the norm everywhere.