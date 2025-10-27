Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas quits Flipkart Minutes after 10-month stint

Under Biswas's leadership, Flipkart Minutes witnessed tremendous growth, going from nearly zero orders a day to over 300,000. The service expanded to several cities across India. This expansion brought 50 million new visitors onto the Flipkart platform over the past year.

Future plans

What's next for Biswas?

While Flipkart is yet to officially announce Biswas's departure, an internal candidate will likely be chosen as his successor. As for Biswas's next move, he may explore opportunities in quick commerce or even join one of the leading rapid delivery firms, as per Moneycontrol. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and his plans could change.