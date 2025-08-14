Earnings avalanche on August 14: 500+ companies to announce results
Get ready for a busy day on August 14—over 500 companies are set to announce their Q1 earnings, according to the BSE calendar.
Big names like Indian Oil Corporation, Ashok Leyland, and Vodafone Idea will be in the spotlight.
For anyone curious about how these companies are doing or where the market might head next, these updates are definitely worth watching.
From Patanjali Foods to Glenmark Pharma: Sector-wise updates expected
It's not just the headline-grabbers—companies from all sorts of sectors will share their numbers too.
Patanjali Foods, Glenmark Pharma, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and others like Hindustan Copper and AstraZeneca Pharma are all reporting.
These results will give a snapshot of how different industries are performing and help analysts (and curious minds) spot trends across the economy.