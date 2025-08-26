Economic Times Startup Awards 2024: Jury includes Flipkart CEO
The Economic Times Startup Awards are back for their 11th year, with the winners set to be revealed on August 28, 2024.
This time, the jury features big industry names like Amitabh Kant and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
The awards continue to spotlight India's most exciting startups—past winners like Delhivery and Zomato have gone on to become household names.
Nominees were picked after discussions with over 200 industry leaders
ETSA 2024 is featuring categories like Woman Ahead (featuring entrepreneurs such as Pallavi Shrivastava and Prukalpa Sankar) and Social Enterprise (with nominees like Padcare Labs and Chakr Innovation).
Winners will be chosen through in-depth jury discussions followed by a secret ballot, with Bengaluru hosting the big celebration of India's startup scene.