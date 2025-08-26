Economic Times Startup Awards 2024: Jury includes Flipkart CEO

Nominees were picked after discussions with over 200 industry leaders

ETSA 2024 is featuring categories like Woman Ahead (featuring entrepreneurs such as Pallavi Shrivastava and Prukalpa Sankar) and Social Enterprise (with nominees like Padcare Labs and Chakr Innovation).

Nominees were picked after chats with over 200 industry leaders and a final shortlist by the ET editorial team.

Winners will be chosen through in-depth jury discussions followed by a secret ballot, with Bengaluru hosting the big celebration of India's startup scene.