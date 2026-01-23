ED arrests 2 in massive BitConnect crypto scam

How the fraud unfolded—and what's happening now

BitConnect's founder, Satish Kumbhani, is still on the run while investigators keep digging. The scam didn't just stop at fake investments—one accomplice even kidnapped associates to extort crypto worth crores.

Nikunj Pravinbhai Bhatt helped launder some of those funds into other cryptocurrencies.

So far, the ED has frozen investments and cash worth around ₹19 crore at five locations, attached assets worth approximately ₹2,170 crore, and Indian authorities have seized nearly $190 million in cryptocurrency (and about ₹13.5 lakh in cash).

The case is still active as authorities try to track down more missing money and bring everyone involved to justice.