ED arrests man running ₹696cr money laundering operation

Aggarwal's team faked paperwork to make it look like imports

Aggarwal's team faked paperwork like airway bills and accountant certificates so it looked like they were importing products, but nothing actually arrived.

This led to a huge loss of foreign exchange for India.

The ED has now put out an Interpol alert so agencies worldwide are aware of the scam.

With Aggarwal in custody and investigations still on, this case is a reminder of why tighter checks on financial transactions really matter.