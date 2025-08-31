Tata Capital's $2B IPO set for September 22 week

Since launching in 2007, Tata Capital has grown its loan book at a compound annual growth rate of 37% between FY23 and FY25, reaching ₹2.26 lakh crore as of March 2025. Profits have also climbed steadily—up to ₹3,646.6 crore in FY25. The company offers loans, insurance distribution, wealth management, and private equity fund management.

Strong financials and low bad loans

Tata Capital keeps its bad loans low (just under 2%) and has strong financials—net profit more than doubled year-on-year in Q1 FY26 to ₹1,041 crore.

This IPO isn't just big—it's set to be India's largest financial sector listing in 2025 and follows RBI rules for top NBFCs to go public within three years of recognition (which happened for them in September 2022).