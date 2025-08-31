Why China's factory activity has contracted for 5 consecutive months

China 's factory activity has witnessed a contraction for the fifth consecutive month, an official survey revealed today. The development comes despite a recent extension of the US-China trade truce by another 90 days. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that China's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in the manufacturing sector rose slightly from July's 49.3 to August's 49.4, indicating a slower decline than before.

Index interpretation Key indicators of manufacturing sector The PMI is a key economic indicator that measures the performance of the manufacturing sector. It is calculated on a scale from zero to 100, with 50 being the dividing line between expansion and contraction. This month, indices for manufacturing, new orders, and raw material inventory all saw slight increases. However, the employment index did witness a minor decline during this period.

Economic pressures Trade tensions continue to impact China The survey results were released just weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day extension on sharp import duty hikes. However, uncertainties over tariffs on exports to the US still loom large over China's economy. These trade tensions add to existing pressures such as a downturn in the property sector and rising unemployment rates.