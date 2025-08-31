Next Article
CMR Green Technologies files for IPO: Details here
CMR Green Technologies, a major player in metal recycling, just filed for an IPO with SEBI.
The company is selling 4.28 crore shares—mostly from its promoters and investor Global Scrap Processors Ltd.
This move is all about getting more eyes on the company and letting current shareholders cash in.
Current shareholding pattern and recycling plants
Promoters currently own 87% of CMR Green, with Global Scrap Processors holding the rest.
This isn't their first try—CMR filed for an IPO back in 2021 and got approval in 2022 but didn't go through with it then.
They run 13 recycling plants across India and work with big auto brands like Honda Cars India and Bajaj Auto.
Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, and Motilal Oswal are managing the IPO process.