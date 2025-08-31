CMR Green Technologies files for IPO: Details here

Current shareholding pattern and recycling plants

Promoters currently own 87% of CMR Green, with Global Scrap Processors holding the rest.

This isn't their first try—CMR filed for an IPO back in 2021 and got approval in 2022 but didn't go through with it then.

They run 13 recycling plants across India and work with big auto brands like Honda Cars India and Bajaj Auto.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, and Motilal Oswal are managing the IPO process.