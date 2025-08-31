Next Article
This week, Indian stock market sees ₹2.24 lakh crore wipeout
This week, the Indian stock market took a hit, with eight of the 10 most valuable companies losing a combined ₹2.24 lakh crore in market value.
The BSE index slipped by nearly 1.8%.
Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank led the slide, each seeing tens of thousands of crores wiped off their valuations.
TCS, HUL bucked the trend
ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, LIC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys all faced sharp declines too.
But not everyone was down: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) actually managed to grow their market caps despite the gloom.
For most major players though, it was definitely a rough ride in the markets this week.