ED arrests Rakesh Kumar Gupta in Delhi over insolvency manipulation

Rakesh Kumar Gupta, chairman of Sadhna Group, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, or the ED, in Delhi for allegedly laundering money and dodging taxes.

Authorities say he manipulated insolvency proceedings to slash his company's tax bill from ₹110.10 crore down to just ₹20 lakh.

After his arrest, a Ghaziabad court sent him to ED custody for five days so investigators could dig deeper.