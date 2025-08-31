ED attaches ₹394cr assets in UP ponzi scheme case

'Bikebot' scam misled investors with false returns

Run by Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd. and Sanjay Bhati, 'Bikebot' promised easy returns through a fake bike taxi investment plan, using a multi-level marketing setup.

Instead of profits, investors' money was funneled into group companies and real estate in Meerut—leading to several police cases as the scale of the fraud became clear.