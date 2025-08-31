Next Article
Meta loses AI lead to OpenAI amid talent exodus
Chaya Nayak, known for her work on data privacy and AI at Meta, is leaving the company to join OpenAI's Special Initiatives team.
Her move follows a wave of top talent departures from Meta under Mark Zuckerberg, even as he recently started the Meta Superintelligence Labs by hiring from rivals like OpenAI.
Nayak's Meta journey and her new role at OpenAI
Since joining Meta in 2016, Nayak led projects like Disaster Maps and founded teams focused on transparency and responsible data use—especially during big moments like the 2020 US elections.
She also helped build generative AI tools such as Llama and Meta AI.
At OpenAI, she'll team up with former colleague Irina Kofman to help shape how new tech impacts society.