Meta loses AI lead to OpenAI amid talent exodus

Nayak's Meta journey and her new role at OpenAI

Since joining Meta in 2016, Nayak led projects like Disaster Maps and founded teams focused on transparency and responsible data use—especially during big moments like the 2020 US elections.

She also helped build generative AI tools such as Llama and Meta AI.

At OpenAI, she'll team up with former colleague Irina Kofman to help shape how new tech impacts society.