ED charges Winzo directors, foreign subsidiaries in ₹3,500cr money laundering
Gaming platform Winzo is under fire after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused it of laundering over ₹3,500 crore by rigging real-money games with bots and AI.
According to the ED, Winzo matched real players against hidden computer-controlled opponents and games were manipulated using bots, AI and algorithmic player profiles;
the agency also found restrictive withdrawal mechanisms that blocked genuine high-stake winnings—basically pushing people to keep playing and spending.
The agency filed charges against Winzo's directors and promoters Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore, plus its US and Singapore subsidiaries.
Allegedly made over ₹3,500 crore through this scheme
The investigation found that in the financial years 2021-22 to 2025-26 till Aug 22, 2025, Winzo allegedly made over ₹3,500 crore through this scheme.
During raids last year, officials froze ₹690 crore in assets. They also discovered about ₹505 crore provisionally attached in overseas bank accounts held in the names of overseas shell companies and another ₹230 crore moved around as so-called loans within India—bringing total attachments to nearly ₹1,200 crore.
Even though some money was sent abroad, all operations happened in India. The case is still being investigated.