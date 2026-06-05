ED probes Zepto over banned Parimatch flyers in customer orders Business Jun 05, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate, or ED, is now looking into Zepto, the quick-commerce startup, as part of its probe into banned betting site Parimatch.

Officials say Zepto included Parimatch flyers in customer orders, which could go against a 2022 government warning about promoting betting platforms.

The ED is also asking other delivery apps if they have similar ties with Parimatch, which has kept operating online under new names.