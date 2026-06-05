ED probes Zepto over banned Parimatch flyers in customer orders
The Enforcement Directorate, or ED, is now looking into Zepto, the quick-commerce startup, as part of its probe into banned betting site Parimatch.
Officials say Zepto included Parimatch flyers in customer orders, which could go against a 2022 government warning about promoting betting platforms.
The ED is also asking other delivery apps if they have similar ties with Parimatch, which has kept operating online under new names.
Probe targets money laundering and FX
Authorities want to know if Zepto did proper background checks before working with Parimatch and have asked the company to explain its actions.
Meanwhile, Parimatch says it hasn't broken any laws and is cooperating fully: "We are a legitimate business operating within the law."
The investigation mainly focuses on possible money laundering and foreign exchange violations tied to betting funds.