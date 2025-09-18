Next Article
ED raids BC Jindal Group over FEMA violations
By Mudit Dube
Sep 18, 2025 03:40 pm
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the offices of BC Jindal Group in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. The action was taken on charges of foreign exchange law violations. The ED conducted searches at 13 locations linked to directors and officials of the group under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Investigation details
Probe into overseas investments
The ED is probing possible FEMA violations by group entities such as Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd. and Jindal India Powertech Ltd. The investigation centers on their overseas investments and alleged parking of funds in foreign entities. The business conglomerate, which operates mainly in the power sector, has an annual turnover exceeding ₹18,000 crore.